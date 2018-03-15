Pizza Punks land in Belfast Cathedral Quarter with £500k investment

April 2018 will see Pizza Punks travel across the water and open its first Northern Ireland venue in the buzzing Cathedral Quarter. Hailed as the ‘proper pizza’ lover’s eatery, Pizza Punks has invested over £500,000 into its new premises at the converted Longbridge House on the corner of Waring and Hill Street in Belfast city centre; creating up to 30 new jobs.

The self-proclaimed pizza ‘revolutionaries’ are confident they are bringing something new to the city.

Pizza Punks opened its first outlet two years ago in Glasgow, courageously placing it in the renowned ‘burger strip’. Proving all the sceptics wrong, it has shown to be a huge success, thanks to its unique proposition – you can have as many toppings as you like for the same price.

Its progressive menu includes woodfired pizza, killer cocktails, and the very ‘Instagram-able’ freak shakes. The growth of the Glasgow food outlet and the evolution of the Belfast food scene, has allowed Founder and Executive of Pizza Punks, Brad Stevens, to confidently invest in a Belfast venue:

“The food sector in Northern Ireland has seen remarkable change and growth in recent years. I became aware that Belfast is the new ‘place to be’ for food and hospitality a while back and have been actively looking at opportunities ever since. I knew I wanted Pizza Punks to be at the forefront of this progress and believed it would fit right into the lively Cathedral Quarter.

“What people really want these days is quality, tasty food that is great value for money – exactly what we offer. Our menu and our anarchy in the oven attitude allows people to have whatever they want for a flat fee – we don’t believe people should pay extra to satisfy their taste. Options are endless, and nothing is too different, wacky or ordinary at Pizza Punks – that’s why it’s called a revolution.

“Pizza Punks is essentially an experience; with the food, the drinks, the soundtrack and the atmosphere – we have the whole package. Our sourdough is proofed for 48 hours creating the perfectly light and crispy starting base for the public to get creative with their pizza.”

Wirefox, a Co Down-based property group, developed Longridge House in 2017. The building currently houses Bunsen and has 16,000 sq. ft of Grade A office space above. Michael Wright, Property Director at Wirefox spoke of his excitement for the arrival of Pizza Punks.

Michael said: “We are delighted that Brad and the team have chosen Longbridge House as their Belfast location for Pizza Punks. This places them at the heart of city and its ever-expanding food scene. Pizza Punks offer something really different to consumers and we know people in Northern Ireland are hungry for the restaurant to launch.”

Pizza Punks are actively recruiting and are calling on who wants to join the pizza revolutionaries, to send their CV today to [email protected] .

Category: Articles, Everything Foodie!