Paul Lawther, OneCom: 40under40 Profile

Paul Lawther is a driven and dynamic leader with a determination to succeed. For such a young man he has a formidable track record of success in senior management and there are few people in the technology/telecoms sectors who don’t know him.

Now at OneCom, Paul has been given the responsibility and autonomy to develop a Northern Ireland subsidiary of the UK’s largest independent telecoms provider. Paul has risen to the challenge, recruiting a dedicated and professional team in his own image and leading them to exceptional first year results.

Paul leads from the front and works tirelessly to provide clients and colleagues the support that they require to achieve their own individual objectives and, in doing so, creating effective collaborative partnerships.

It speaks volumes for Paul’s efforts that OneCom are already seen as an established player in Northern Ireland winning a number of flagship clients as quickly as they have.