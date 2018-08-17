Paolina Hawthorne, Diverstiy NI: 40under40 Profile

Paolina Hawthorne is Managing Director of Diversity NI, the largest interpreting and translation service in Northern Ireland.

Paolina began her career as a television presenter in her home country of Bulgaria before coming to Northern Ireland in 2007.

Following her move, Paolina worked with local businesses and the Public Sector to provide interpretation and translation services. During this time, she identified a need for a professional and dedicated interpreting service that could serve both the business community, as well as reaching out to non-English speaking residents moving to, and living in Northern Ireland.

As a result, Paolina established Diversity NI in 2010. The business specialises in offering professional interpreting and translation services and accredited training programmes.

The company currently works with a dedicated team of over 500 fully qualified interpreters from a variety of cultures and backgrounds, speaking 66 different languages, with 40 full time linguists dedicated to interpreting Arabic alone.