Outsource Solutions helps Knights with new armour

Antrim-based managed IT and telecoms firm, Outsource Solutions, has agreed a sponsorship deal with wheelchair basketball club, The Knights, which will see its players kitted out in new team vests as the latest season kicks off.

Speaking about the importance of supporting local community sports groups, MD of Outsource, Terry Moore, said: “When one of our employees approached us about sponsoring their club, the Knights, we were immediately impressed with the team’s ethos of providing opportunities for disabled people to get involved in sport and promoting health and wellbeing for disabled people. The Knights’ passion for the sport and the benefits it can have for players was infectious and we were delighted to be able to offer our support.

“As an employer, we also strive to promote a healthy, balanced lifestyle for our own team, with benefits such as access to healthcare and medical scheme membership and flexible working to give people the choice of working from home or the office. Therefore, this sponsorship felt like a great fit, and we’re very much looking forward to cheering the Knights on throughout the season.”

Club captain, Neil Carlisle, added: “As a small, self-funded club, we rely heavily on the support of organisations like Outsource, who recognise the importance of offering people with a disability the opportunity to engage in a team sport in order to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage social inclusion.

“With more than 50 players from right across Northern Ireland, at all levels of experience, ranging from seven to forty-seven years old, both men and women, we pride ourselves in being fully inclusive. But to continue to be able to operate and support our growing numbers, we need the help of our sponsors and volunteers.

“The team is absolutely delighted with the new club vests and we’re very excited to be wearing them on the court as we compete in games at home and away.”

Set up in 1990, the Knights participate in a number of Wheelchair Basketball Leagues including GB Junior League, GB Senior League, Irish League, UK Regional Junior Championships and competitions further afield. The senior team has also competed in many overseas tournaments, while several Knights players also have international experience both with GB and Ireland.

Outsource was established 18 years ago and employs around 30 staff across offices in Antrim, Belfast, Cookstown, Dublin and Edinburgh. Its customers including leading names from the hospitality, engineering, legal, professional services, manufacturing, energy, financial services and food sectors.

