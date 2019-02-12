Ötzibrew , a Belfast-based specialist in medicinal mushrooms, wins retail business in Britain

Ötzibrew in Northern Ireland has launched two medicinal mushroom products in as part of a planned portfolio of healthier eating options. The two products are Chaga and Lion’s Mane, writes Sam Butler

The company, which is based in Belfast, has developed the freeze dried powders as a healthy additive for drinks and other foods from mushrooms. Chaga has already been listed by Selfridges in London and is harvested from the bark of birch trees in Siberia.

Wild Chaga, for instance, has been used for centuries in Siberia and other remote northern regions as a medicinal mushroom to treat a wide range of ailments. Lion’s Mane mushrooms are found in North America and Eastern Europe and are used as health remedies including for inflammation and also in the treatment of cancer and heart conditions.

The freeze-dried powders have been developed by Tricia McNeilly and are based on her extensive experience as a food scientist and nutritionist. She previously developed a range of award winning drinks from coconut water and coconut milk, aromatic herbs, natural botanicals and turmeric under CocoMojo.

She set up Ötzibrew last year to develop and market the Chaga product internationally. Tricia has since added Lion’s Mane mushroom powder to the portfolio.

“Medicinal mushrooms have been used for thousands of years to improve health, brain function and immunity,” Mrs McNeilly explains. “But Chaga is totally different in that it has been shown to contain the highest level of antioxidants, is especially rich in melanin, a powerful anti-inflammatory, and is packed with life enhancing nutrients such as manganese, potassium, calcium, zinc, iron, betulinic acid and phosphorous.

“Melanin has been found by Russian scientists to protect genes and even to repair broken DNA,” she adds. Such qualities could help in addressing cancer for instance.

“Due to our hectic lifestyles, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance our performance and achieve a more balanced life,” she continues. “Health conscious and active individuals often find it difficult to obtain natural supplements and targeted health remedies that make them feel good with no secondary effects.

“We’ve developed Ötzibrew to help them address this. Our products, Chaga and Lion’s Mane, are completely pure and natural with no additives,” she says. “Ötzibrew’s mission is to offer a natural alternative capable of enhancing health and performance in the form of mushroom products. Chaga is a powerful, sophisticated and natural herbal product. We want to bring these ancient natural remedies back into the mainstream in the purest form possible,” she adds.