Orla Keating, Boden Park Coffee Company: 40under40 Profile

Orla Keating is co-founder of Boden Park Coffee Company.

After graduating from Queens University Belfast in Spanish and Drama, Orla spent 10 years based in Brussels working in the international fashion scene as a hair and make up artist sponsored by brands such as Givenchy, Dior, MAC, L’Oreal and Bobby Brown and featured in magazines such as Elle and Vogue Italia.

She was creative director in a number of events in Belgium recruiting fashion designers, make up artists, musicians and models and thrived in the eclectic and innovating fashion scene.

She moved back to Belfast in 2012 with a newborn baby and she bravely embarked in a new career in another passion – coffee. Something she thrived at and with her tireless dedication, her business grew steadily and she expanded her love and knowledge of coffee into opening a coffee roaster in 2015.

This allowed her to import green beans and roast them in Belfast to supply her dedicated customer base and wholesale to other establishments allowing a more personal coffee experience. In the future, she hopes to build a relationship with all female coffee producers and support the education and training she was fortunate enough to receive herself as a single parent.