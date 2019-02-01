Open Evening at Fujitsu as the company looks to expand HR Team

Fujitsu is calling on local graduates, career movers and HR professionals to attend an on-site information evening as it gears up to explore expansion opportunities in Derry~Londonderry.

The global ICT business already employs over 700 people in Northern Ireland and has invested significantly in its North-West operations.

Fujitsu’s Timber Quay site is home to the company’s HR Hub for the whole of the UK and Ireland. Established four years ago, the HR department has expanded from zero to 60 employees in that time and is responsible for HR service delivery, employee relations, recruitment and learning and development for the firm’s UK and European operations.

Talking about the scale of opportunity in the City, Keelin Duddy, Fujitsu’s HR Service Desk Lead for the UK and Ireland, said: “The North West is fast becoming a hotbed of talent and we are keen to understand what HR expertise exists locally so we can expand our team even further. We already employ over 60 specialists – from admin support to strategic experts – and we want to create even more advisor and manager roles as Fujitsu Northern Ireland takes on more responsibilities for our global operations. We currently have a number of live vacancies and we expect this to grow in the coming months.”

Taking place on Thursday 7th February at Fujitsu’s premises in Timber Quay, the Open Evening will begin at 5pm. As well as networking opportunities, guests will hear from Fujitsu HR leads, Jason Fowler and Sarah Wadsworth about the evolution of the sector and career opportunities as employees become all the more vital to a business’s commercial success.

Keelin added, “The uncertainty around Brexit can cause anxiety for those finishing university or wishing to embark on a new career. Against this backdrop however we plan to grow our HR operations in Derry – building on the importance of HR services and employee engagement. Two thirds of those surveyed in our latest report, ‘Co-Creating for Success’, say that employees have an increasing amount of influence on their business, showcasing how valuable a career in HR can be. We look forward to welcoming those with an interest in HR to our doors on the 7th February.”