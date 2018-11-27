Open College Network extends Awards nomination deadline

Open College Network NI (OCNNI) has extended the nomination deadline for its inaugural Learner Awards to 12 noon on Friday 7th December 2018.

OCNNI is an educational charity and an Awarding Body that advances education by developing nationally recognised qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI, and is staging its first Learner Awards ceremony at Stormont Buildings (Long Gallery) on 5th March 2019.

The Recognising Learning Endeavour Awards 2019 will cover a range of categories including schools, further education and voluntary sector learner of the year, an inspiring tutor/teacher award, health & wellbeing learner award and an educational provider award. All applications are welcome but special consideration will be given to candidates who have overcome significant social, economic or educational barriers that were preventing them from realising their full potential.

Martin Flynn, CEO of Open College Network NI (OCNI) said: “We have had an excellent response so far across all of the various categories but given the fact this is our first Awards event we have decided to extend the closing date to ensure that as many groups and individuals as possible have the opportunity to nominate worthy contenders in the respective categories.”

Martin Flynn added: “We have tried to accommodate as many education sectors as we can in the hope of providing a recognition platform for those groups and individuals who have taken learning in its widest sense to the core of their everyday activities. The Awards will recognise the achievements of learners who seek to achieve their goals in life and work and their tutors/teachers and educational providers who help enable them to succeed.”

For more information on the Awards and access to free nomination forms, visit www.ocnni.org.uk The revised closing date for nominations is 12 noon on Friday 7th December 2018.