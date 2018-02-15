Offers of the Week from Discover NI

Northern Ireland boasts a unique collection of irresistible places to stay including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties. Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short break.

Gilbert & George Package with The MAC & the Merchant Hotel, Belfast from £144 per person.

Join world famous artists Gilbert & George for afternoon tea and conversation at the five-star Merchant Hotel followed by an overnight stay and breakfast. Package includes a ticket to Afternoon Tea with Gilbert & George, overnight accommodation including breakfast and free car parking. To book call 9023 5053. Offer available 11 April.

Spring Couples Offer, Da Vinci’s Hotel, Derry~Londonderry from £109 per person.

Enjoy a two-night break in the four-star Da Vinci’s Hotel with breakfast and a two-course evening meal. Located a 15 minutes’ walk from Derry’s historic City Walls and is the ideal base to explore Portrush and the Giants Causeway. To book call 7127 9111. Offer available until 31 March.

Seamus Heaney Sunday Special, Glenavon House Hotel, Co. Tyrone from £62 per person.

Spend Sunday exploring Seamus Heaney HomePlace before checking into the three-star Glenavon House Hotel, situated on the outskirts of Cookstown. Overlooking the Ballinderry River and set in nine acres of its own mature grounds, this luxurious hotel offers a wide range of high standard facilities, whilst the hotel’s central location within the province makes it an ideal base. Package includes bed and breakfast, a four-course dinner in The Cellar restaurant, full use of the leisure facilities and an entrance ticket to Seamus Heaney Homeplace. To book call 8676 4949. Offer available until 31 March.

All offers are subject to availability. For further information visit www.discovernorthernireland.com

