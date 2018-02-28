Nudge towards compliance

Ann McGregor (left), Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, and James Griffiths (right) Senior Associate at international law firm Pinsent Masons welcome Mentalist David Meade to a seminar on Nudge Theory.

Over 40 local businesses attended the event on how to use the behavioural science of nudge theory to improve compliance on issues such as data protection, health and safety, and employment law.

