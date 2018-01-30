What Not To Do With Your Credit Card When You Take A New One Out?

If most of us would put a little more thought into how we use our credit cards, perhaps we wouldn’t have problems with credit card debt. You may often forget that while having a credit card though comes with a lot of perks, it also comes with a lot of responsibility.

You would need to monitor your bank statements and remember to pay your bills. You should be careful to remember that just because you’ve been given new credit line, you’d be silly to use your credit card every time you see something you like.

There are things that you should avoid doing when you have a new credit card, and here they are:

Using your credit card when you can’t afford to pay for your balance

If you know that you can’t afford pay for it in cash, you should never pay for it using your credit card. Purchasing something with your card with the knowledge that you can’t pay it back, you may end up getting jail time for fraud. You would also end up going into debt and ruining your credit score.

It’s never okay to spend more than what you can afford; always remember to live within your means.

Swiping your credit card even if you haven’t checked for your available credit

Most of the major banks have removed the over-the-limit fee, and have used spending limits to replace credit limits. Spending more than your spending limit will only trigger an increase in your interest rate. Plus, a maxed out credit card is difficult to pay back and will also make your credit score look bad.

To know that you have spent more than your credit limit, always check your balance. Checking it every once in a while is better than dealing with the problems caused by maxing it out.

Purchasing using your credit card if you’re applying for a mortgage

Unlike a no credit check loan, you should know that mortgage lenders don’t like people who have a tremendous amount of credit card balances. If you have a lot of credit card debt, mortgage lenders will see you as someone who will have a hard time paying for a mortgage along with your credit card debt.

If you’re planning to apply for a mortgage, you should minimize your purchases as much as possible. Or if you can, you should hold off any purchases for the meantime and wait until your mortgage application has been approved.

Using your credit card to make yourself feel better

If you’re using your credit card just to make you feel better when you’re stressed, you may end up overspending. Shopping online or gambling using your credit card is only a temporary fix while drowning in debt could end up becoming a long-term problem.

If you’re stressed, keep your credit card away from you and find something else to keep you feeling relaxed.

Using your credit card even if you have debt

Using your credit card even if you haven’t paid off your old purchases will only result in getting massive credit card debt. If you find out that you have a lot of debt, put away your credit card. When you’ve paid off everything, that’s when you can start purchasing using your credit card again.

If you haven’t tallied your balances yet, make sure to check your bank statement, and plan out how you can start paying for what you owe.

Using your credit card on untrustworthy platforms

Always be careful when you’re using your card, as it’s easy for thieves to steal your credit card information.

When you’re using your credit card to purchase anything online, in a shop or at a restaurant, always check if there has been identity theft problem in it before. And always double check any ATM or gas pump stations for skimming devices. You may not be liable for fraudulent charges, but you don’t want to waste time dealing with it.

Using your credit when you’re hungry or drunk

There are times that you won’t be in control of your decisions, and if you know that this is about to happen, make sure to keep your credit card as far as possible. When you’re drunk, you tend to make decisions that you wouldn’t have made when you’re sober. Also, when you’re hungry, you tend to purchase more food than necessary.

Keep your credit card secured in your wallet if you’re feeling hungry, or leave it at home when you’re planning to go out drinking. This way, you can put your purchasing urge under control.

Having something new is always fun, but you should remember to be responsible, especially if it involves money. A credit card gives you a lot of purchasing power, and that power comes with great responsibility. Be careful with how you use your credit card, think thoroughly before swiping that shiny plastic. You don’t want to end up as someone who’s living like a millionaire for a day but lives like a beggar for the rest of the month.

About the author, Sarah Porter

Sarah Porter is a money-savvy writer and mum of two based in Manchester, UK.

She is the Brand and Marketing Manager at the UK loan website Oink Money (oinkmoney.com), as well as the founder of a well-known money-saving website.

Sarah is originally from Edinburgh where she studied Business and later worked in finance for a FTSE 100 company.

She left her career in finance to pursue her passion for writing, a move which allowed her to travel the world with her laptop while running her blog.

Category: Articles