Northern Ireland’s marketers join to host Google Digital Garage event

Northern Ireland’s leading marketers and public relations professionals joined forces for the first time to host a Google Digital Garage event at the River House in Belfast.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and The Chartered Institute of Public Relations Northern Ireland (CIPR NI) teamed up with Google to explore the latest trends in digital marketing.

The workshop led by Paul McGarrity, a digital marketing consultant for 18 years and coach for Google Digital Garage, delivered digital marketing training across a range of areas. This included how to build a digital marketing plan, an introduction to digital advertising and the five steps of building a social media strategy.

The Google Garage event provided insight on how to implement and structure a practical digital marketing plan for a small business utilising the main digital marketing channels. Other topics covered were formats of digital advertising including search, social and display, how to develop an advertising plan for a channel and measure success, as well as how to build a social media strategy for a business based on business goals.

Peter Craven, Education Ambassador of CIM Ireland, a speaker at the event said: “The marketing landscape has become increasingly complex and now encompasses a number of very distinct specialisms. This constant change requires a new focus on lifelong learning for marketing and communications professionals and this collaboration with CIPR NI and Google Digital Garage is a welcome addition to the events calendar. Cutting edge events like this will ensure we are all able to continue to deliver the results we demand of ourselves and transform business performance.”

Eileen Curry, chair of CIM Ireland said: “On behalf of CIM Ireland, I would like to say a huge thank you for Google Digital Garage for hosting this first joint event. If you’re a marketer in Northern Ireland and want to know more about how digital channels can benefit your business, then the Google Digital Garage workshop was an event not to be missed.”

Rachel Burgoyne, Chair of CIPR NI, said: “CIPR NI strives to offer its members a varied range of opportunities for development and growth in line with their commitment to maintain their continued professional development. The demand for tickets for this first collaboration with CIM Ireland to bring Google Digital Garage to our members has proven that there is a real appetite for integrated learning and I hope that we will be able to deliver similar opportunities to members in the future.”

Additional sponsors for the event included Clockwise, a contemporary private office and workspace provider and River House, a state of the art, grade A office and commercial space in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.