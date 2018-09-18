Northern Ireland tech visionary Colin Reid joins board of Analytics Engines

Colin Reid, the CEO who led TotalMobile to a successful exit and a past winner of the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association NI’s ‘CEO of the Year’, has been appointed to the board of leading data analytics firm Analytics Engines.

Colin Reid, who served as CEO of Consilium – later rebranded as TotalMobile – from 2001 to 2016, is now a successful angel investor and business mentor. He joins the board as non-executive director.

Announcing the appointment, Analytics Engines CEO Dr Aislinn Rice said, “We are very excited to welcome Colin onto the board of Analytics Engines. Colin’s strategic vision and vast experience as a leader in the tech sector will be a huge asset to the business going forward.”

Headquartered in Belfast, Analytics Engines employs 20 people with expertise in data engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data analytics and visualisations. In addition to the Analytics Engines XDP™ data platform, the company has developed a range of products for smart cities, health and government projects. Analytics Engines has a global footprint and is recognized as a leading provider of Data Analytics Solutions to both the private and public sectors.

Colin Reid said, “Analytics Engines boasts an extraordinary blend of commercial and technical expertise allied to an ambitious and proven executive team. Data analytics is a fast-evolving sector and Analytics Engines is uniquely placed to deliver valuable insights for public and private sector organisations. Looking ahead, the team are focused on delivering another world-class event when the Big Data Belfast conference returns in mid-October.”

Big Data Belfast takes place at Belfast’s Waterfront on Thursday 18 October 2018, and is delivered in partnership with headline sponsor SmashFly, strategic partners Citi and Allstate, and industry partners MSC Group and Ulster University. The event will explore trends and opportunities emerging in healthcare, Smart Cities & IoT, fintech, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cyber security and business analytics. For event and speaker information, log on to www.bigdatabelfast.com

