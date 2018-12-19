Northern Ireland Foodbanks Seeking Support as They Experience Busiest Christmas To Date

Belfast-based company​, BlackFox Solutions, teamed up with The Trussell Trust Stewartstown ​Foodbank, to help by giving a sizeable donation and urge others to do the same.

Charities such as The Trussell Trust, are urging people to make donations and emphasise that every little counts. Recent statistics from the organisation show the percentage of people needing to use food donations has drastically increased. They revealed that December was the busiest month for foodbanks across the country last year, with some individuals claiming they could not live without the foodbank services.

The Trussell Trust network provided 159,388 emergency food supplies last December, a 49% increase on the monthly average for the 2017-2018 year. These statistics show the demand for foodbanks are significantly rising year by year.

Founder and CEO of BlackFox Solutions, Max Mackin commented: “It’s upsetting to think of the amount of people in need and it is admirable to see the work Edel Diamond and her team are doing to stop people going hungry. They do an amazing job and genuinely help a lot of people who need it.

Hopefully these circumstances won’t be the same next December, but for this to be the case, the government really needs to decrease the waiting time for benefits, the more people receiving their money, the less living in poverty. We are delighted to have played our part and hope many others will do this as well.”

Foodbank Manager, Edel Diamond, believes there is a lot more that can be done to help, she states: “All of our clients are referred for various reasons such as sickness, ill health, loss of job, loss of wages, benefit changes and benefit delays, any crisis at all which means they aren’t able to put food on the table.

“Since the introduction of Universal Credit, we have seen a 50per cent increase in footfall as clients are often waiting 5/6 weeks for their benefit without any money during that time. So were before we might have had on average 3 families in each hour and a half session – that has now doubled and more.

We would love a society where foodbanks did not exist, however I fear they will be here for quite some time and if we can show compassion and offer a glimmer of hope to those in need then we are doing what we set out to do.

We could not function without our wonderful volunteers who give of their time freely and willingly. They are the backbone of the foodbank and further to that the generous public and organisations and businesses like yourself. Without food and financial donations, we wouldn’t be able to operate.”

Something needs to be done before this situation gets worse, to find out how to contribute visit The Trussell Trust for foodbank locations in your surrounding area and help make a difference this Christmas.