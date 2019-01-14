Northern Ireland Chamber & Invest NI welcome new international partnership

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry and economic development agency Invest Northern Ireland have launched a new international partnership to help build the profile of Northern Ireland in global markets.

John Healy (President of NI Chamber); Ann McGregor (Chief Executive of NI Chamber) and Steve Harper (Executive Director International Business at Invest NI).

The International Relations Partnership will see the two organisations using their combined resources around the world to support local companies to develop export opportunities in global markets, and showcase Northern Ireland as a destination for foreign direct investment, further education and tourism.

Commenting on the partnership, Ann McGregor, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry is delighted to be partnering with Invest NI.

“As members of the International Chamber of Commerce, NI Chamber has access to world-wide connections that could be of benefit to exporters seeking to grow their sales outside of Northern Ireland. At the same time Invest NI has international offices all over the world and a sales team with a vast amount of knowledge about the local market.

“This united approach will promote awareness of Northern Ireland companies and inward investment opportunities across the world.”

Steve Harper, Executive Director International Business at Invest NI, said: “This partnership will provide an opportunity for us to combine our strengths and networks around the world to help local firms make worldwide connections and support the growth of NI exports.

“In additional we will be able to work together to enhance the profile of Northern Ireland and jointly showcase what we can offer investors, international students and tourists.

“There is a large network of Northern Ireland diaspora right across the globe and we believe that by combining our efforts we can reach more of these people and educate them about what is happening in their home country, further growing the number of people able to advocate about what Northern Ireland has to offer.”

One element of the partnership will feature a Northern Ireland bid to host the World Chamber Congress, the only international forum for chamber leaders and professionals to share best-practices, exchange insights, develop networks, address the latest business issues affecting their communities and learn about new areas of innovation from chambers around the world.

Ann McGregor added: “We also look forward to working with Invest NI, and other key stakeholder, to launch a Northern Ireland bid to host the 2023 World Chambers Congress. This will promote Northern Ireland as a potential host and business destination to the 12,000 strong global network of member chambers via the World Chamber Congress bidding process, and if successful it would bring an estimated economic value £1.92m to Northern Ireland.”

Held every two years in a different region of the world, the Congress provides unparalleled opportunities to connect and strengthen relations with a diverse and international group of individuals representing more than 100 countries.