NI Gets Set To Blog For Wellness With Libraries NI New Roadshow

Libraries NI will hit the road this month with a series of five inspirational events aimed to help people use blogging to improve their lives.

Michelle Connolly (Learning Mole), Vivian McKinnon (Wellness Consultant), Darren Diven (NI Explorer), Julie Reid (Libraries NI), Christine Watson (Training Matchmaker) and Tina Calder (Excalibur Press).

The Get Blogging For Wellness Roadshow will take place Bangor Carnegie, Derry Central, Antrim, Coleraine and Banbridge libraries.

The events will help attendees explore how they can improve their lives through blogging and hear success stories shared from a variety of other bloggers.

Delivered by TrainingMatchmaker.com the events will have bloggers, vloggers and podcasters reveal their motivations behind blogging, why they started and share top tips on what has helped them become successful.

At each one bloggers will outline some of the rewards they have enjoyed from sharing their thoughts online which has helped them connect with others, learn something new, be more aware of their surroundings, be more active and give more back to their community.

Chartered Marketer Christine Watson said the event is for both existing bloggers and those that want to dabble for the first time.

She said: “Health literacy and digital skills are now necessary life skills and these continue to grow in importance as more and more everyday activities and sources of information and inspiration move online.

“Most of us know when we are mentally and physically well, but sometimes we need a little extra support to keep well and guidance in terms of being aware of when we need to take more action.

“The events aim to provide library users with the opportunity to stay informed, tap into the expertise of others ‘on the day’, to encourage socialising with others on an ongoing basis, and be inspired by real life stories and examples.”

Amongst those presenting the events include local trainers and bloggers that advocate positive mental, physical and emotional health such as Wellness Consultant NI – Vivian McKinnon, Darren Diven of NI Explorer, Photographer Debbie Deboo and Michelle Connolly from Learning Mole as well as chartered marketer Christine Watson of Watson & Co. Chartered Marketing and Training Matchmaker.

Each event will be hosted by TrainingMatchmaker trainer Tina Calder from Excalibur Press and The Content Club.

Julie Reid of Libraries NI added: “Libraries NI is all about promoting an inclusive society, introducing people to new experiences, ideas and reliable information. Libraries give people the opportunity to access a range of free services, health resources and events which can help improve a person’s health and wellbeing.

“The shift to online services in particular has changed the way in which we live, work and socialise. It is hoped attendees will come away from the workshops equipped with the knowledge and confidence to engage with the 5 steps to Wellbeing in their daily lives both on and offline.”

In March the roadshow will be taking place at Bangor Carnegie Library (March 14, 6.30-8.30pm), Derry Central Library (March 16, 11am-1pm), Antrim Library (Tuesday March 19, 6-8pm), Coleraine Library (March 20, 6-8pm) and Banbridge Library (March 23, 11am-1pm).

Admission is free and the tickets can be booked at blog-for-wellness.eventbrite.co.uk.