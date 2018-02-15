New Stena Line offer to France c’est magnifique!

France is the world’s most visited country and to help make sure you can experience its stunning scenery, culture and renowned food in 2018, leading ferry company Stena Line is offering 10% off sailings from Rosslare to Cherbourg this summer.

By booking now and booking early, not only can holidaymakers enjoy more va va voom for less with 10% off travel to France but also 10% off cabins and up to 50% off onboard shopping compared to high street prices. In addition to this, the best travel slots can be snapped up with a low deposit from as little as £100.

Diane Poole, Travel Commercial Manager Irish Sea South Stena Line said: “France is simply bursting with things to see and do so you can save money and book ahead for your summer holiday or midterm break as this offer is valid for travel up to 16 December 2018.

“In addition to the fantastic savings on offer, holidaymakers can look forward to a stress-free travel experience with Stena Line as there are no long queues at check-in, lots of leg room onboard, free blockbuster movies, free Wi-Fi and the new Metropolitan Grill Restaurant boasting a fabulous menu to enjoy. At Stena Line, we believe that everyone deserves a break, including your four legged friends, who can travel with us for FREE,” Diane added.

To take advantage of 10% off travel to France with Stena Line or for further information go to www.stenaline.co.uk /france10 and use offer code HOLIDAYS when booking.

To help you along, Stena Line has compiled a list of compelling reasons to travel to France in 2018:

Musée du Louvre: Why not take in one of the most famous art galleries in the world, the Musée du Louvre which showcases over 35,000 works of art from ancient Greek antiquities to artworks by Michelangelo, De Vinci and Rembrandt and is the most visited art gallery on the globe. The Palace of Versailles: The royal palace started out as a hunting lodge in 1624 and became more ornate over the years. Located outside of Paris, Versailles is known for the Hall of Mirrors and beautiful gardens. Cathédrale Notre Dame: With over 14 million visitors per year, Cathédrale Notre Dame’s French Gothic architecture is Paris’ most visited un-ticketed site. Climbing the steps at the North Tower will bring you face-to-face with the famous gargoyles and a spellbinding view of Paris. Palace of Fontainbleau: Located less than 40 miles from central Paris, the Palace of Fontainebleau is one of the largest French royal chateaux. The former hunting lodge, in use since the 12th century, is the place where Napoleon abdicated his emperorship before being exiled to Elba. Bordeaux Wine Regions: Bordeaux is a must-see for wine lovers, producing some of the world’s greatest red wines. Shakespeare & Company: Readings by upcoming and illustrious writers take place at this fascinating cafe at 7pm most Mondays and there are also workshops to attract your attention in between browsing the store’s overflowing nooks and crannies, stuffed with new and second-hand English-language books. Restaurant Guy Savoy: Foodies needn’t look much further for gastronomical delights than the three-Michelin-star Restaurant Guy Savoy. The flagship restaurant from the world-famous chef is positioned in the beautifully refurbished neoclassical Monnaie de Paris, and features cuisine to match with Savoy favourites such as artichoke and black-truffle soup with layered brioche. Marché d’Aligre: A favourite with the locals in Paris, this bustling street markets features stalls piled with fruit, vegetables and seasonal delicacies which are sure to tickle your taste buds. Marché aux Puces de St-Ouen: Founded in the late 19th century, this vast flea markets is said to be Europe’s largest and features more than 2500 stalls grouped into 15 markets, each with its own speciality. Perfect for the budding bargain hunter, shoppers can find everything from casual clothing to 17th century furniture. Cannes Film Festival: Every May, the elite of the world’s movie-making industry descends upon this French Riviera city for the Cannes International Film Festival. While screenings are not open to the public, fans can look for their favourite stars as they enter and leave film venues, dine out in restaurants, shop or visit one of the pretty beaches.

For more information on Stena Line go to www.stenaline.co.uk

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Thank you for joining the Business First Community. If you have a story you would like us to publish, please let us know.

Category: Articles