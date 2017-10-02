New Resource Package available from NIjobsearch to recruiters in Northern Ireland

NIjobsearch is a new online job board for Northern Ireland. Our aim is to offer employers low cost advertising for additional services and to offer candidates a wider search platform which is easy to use.

Most job boards throughout the UK advertise your job on their site and charge you for the time it is live. This is a fair business proposal and does have its advantages by saving recruiters time and hard work but it is not always successful. At times it is difficult to find the “right” type of person you want and when this happens have you ever wished there was something else you could try?

Now there is! At NIjobsearch we are delighted to announce the launch of our new service: Resource Package. This is a new option we have available for all our paying customers, available to all annual contracts with no extra cost (fees apply to monthly contracts).

What is the Resource Package?

Once your job is live on Nijobsearch, any applications for your requested positions will be forwarded to your mail inbox as normal. If you have also purchased the Resource Package, during the time your job is live, an elite team of experienced resourcing staff will work in the background on identifying potential candidates which may be suitable for the position advertised. These will be candidates who have already registered and submitted their CV and details to Nijobsearch.

The Resource Package Team will contact the candidates, brief them on the advertised position and assess their suitability before encouraging them (or not!) to apply. With many years of recruitment experience, the team is well equipped to search for the ideal candidates with the perfect skills for any role. With this new package and the perfect job advertising platform, recruiting could not be easier with NIjobsearch.

Cost

Resource Package is available to all customers and is included in all our annual packages at no extra cost. If you are a monthly customer you can add this to your plan for an extra £50 per month.

NIjobsearch is committed to improving recruitment in NI by offering different and effective solutions to your recruitment needs. New companies are coming on board daily, site traffic is increasing amazingly and most importantly all our partners are really benefiting from our services!

Please have a look for yourself at NIjobsearch.com and join us today!

Category: Articles