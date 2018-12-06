New deal sees Mercury Security & Facilities Management partner with Consumable Products

Mercury Security & facilities Management (MSFM), has today announced a new partnership with one of the Northern Irelands leading washroom products distributors.

MSFM, which has headquarters in Lisburn with locations in Dublin, Limerick and London, announced that the company has selected Consumable Products, as a business partner providing washroom products for Mercury’s clients across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Consumable Products provide brand items including Kleenex, Scott and Huggies. Their Managing Director Nigel McGowan welcomed the new partnership, saying:

“At Consumable Products, we pride ourselves on taking an innovative approach to products, dispensing systems and technical support so we can ensure that our customers are receiving the right solution at the right price.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Mercury Security & Facilities Management and to be able to provide our range of products to their customers across the island of Ireland,” he added.

The announcement comes amid a busy year for Mercury who announced 90 new jobs in Northern Ireland alongside their new facilities management division, and in recent months has also signed deals with Almac Group, Harvey Norman, Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny, Woodie’s DIY, as well as securing contracts with UK shopping centres Hammersmith Broadway and Fulham Broadway.

Bernard Bogues, Commercial Director at MSFM, said: “Consumable Products is one of the leading distributors of washroom products and we are delighted to announce our new partnership.

“Our clients can now select from a wide range of brands with a guaranteed delivery time of under 48 hours, ensuring they will never run out of these essential products. We firmly believe that we have selected a partner that will meet all our clients’ needs for washroom products,” added Mr Bogues

Mercury Security & Facilities Management is Northern Ireland’s largest independent security and facilities management company. Since its formation in 2001, the company has established a strong reputation across the industry as a pioneer in the area of integrated security solutions – combining physical manpower with cutting edge technology to service an ever-growing client base all over Ireland and the UK.

The accredited services provided by Mercury Security & Facilities Management include; Manned Static and Retail Guarding, Concierge Services, Event Security Planning and Management, Systems Maintenance, Burglar Alarm & Fire Monitoring, Key holding and Alarm Response, Satellite Tracked Mobile Patrols, Staff and Vehicle Escort Services, Lone Worker Protection and Monitoring, Vehicle and Asset Tracking, Housekeeping Services, Full Washroom Services, Feminine Hygiene Disposal Services, Medical and Nappy Disposal Services, Mat Rental Services, Pest Control, Window Cleaning, Industrial and Specialist Cleaning Services, Car Park Sweeping, Gutter and Canopy Cleaning, and Approved and Accredited Training courses.

For further information on Mercury Security Management and its services, click on www.msfm.biz