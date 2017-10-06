New corporate event services launched at the newly refurbished Belmont House Hotel

Following a massive refurbishment, the Belmont House Hotel in Banbridge now offers an array of well equipped function rooms available to hire for your next corporate event.

The Belmont House Hotel offers a wide range of technologies and business services that can be tailored to your specific requirements. Their events team are on hand to advise and to offer technical support to ensure the smooth running of your event

Based just 30 mins outside of Belfast, just of the main A1 carriageway, the Belmont House Hotel offers easy access for meetings in Northern Ireland and is also convenient for attendees coming up from Dublin.

The hotel offers elegant and well-equipped venues perfect for any event from large-scale conferences to small meetings. They have 5 private rooms of various sizes available to hire.

They can arrange a package to include food, accommodation and room hire to suit your corporate needs.

From full business dinners, to elegant cocktail and canapé receptions; from relaxed finger food to business lunches they have a wide choice of menu options to suit all tastes and budgets.

For more information, contact the hotel directly on Tel: 028 4066 2517 or visit their website – BelmontBanbridge.co.uk

Category: Articles