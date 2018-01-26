New appointments to Mills Selig team in Belfast

| January 26, 2018

Mills Selig, Northern Ireland’s leading commercial law firm, has announced the appointments of Aine McGillie, John Tougher and Sara McGaughey. The recruitment of the three new solicitors enforces the firm’s continued growth and expansion of their specialist practice areas.

Category: Articles, Movers & Shakers

