New appointments to Mills Selig team in Belfast

Mills Selig, Northern Ireland’s leading commercial law firm, has announced the appointments of Aine McGillie, John Tougher and Sara McGaughey. The recruitment of the three new solicitors enforces the firm’s continued growth and expansion of their specialist practice areas.
Aine has joined Mills Selig to boost the firm’s first banking team. Aine has considerable experience in all areas of banking matters and has worked on a substantial number of projects dealing with LMA documentation. In addition, she is dual qualified for Northern Ireland and England and Wales.
John has joined the Property team and specialises in commercial property matters including landlord and tenant law, property development and regeneration. John also acts for a wide range of commercial and institutional clients (including major UK pension funds) as well as private investors in Northern Ireland.
Sara has joined the firm’s Property team as a solicitor and brings with her significant experience in all aspects of commercial property work, particularly in the field of telecommunications. Sara also acts for private individuals and developers in relation to residential property matters. In addition, Sara is part of the Energy team and advises clients in the property aspects and due diligence surrounding the acquisition and disposal of wind farms.
