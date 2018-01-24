New appointments at Carson McDowell

Elise Quigley has joined the Commercial Litigation Team at Carson McDowell. She has previous experience in defamation, privacy and data protection cases. Elise is also admitted to the Roll of Solicitors in England and Wales.

Hannah McKeague has joined Carson McDowell’s Banking and Finance Team. She gained experience working for a Capital Markets consultancy company in London, Canada and Dublin. Hannah gained her professional qualification at the Institute of Professional Legal Studies in September 2017.

Rosanne Brennan has joined the Corporate/Commercial team at Carson McDowell as an Associate Solicitor. She previously worked as a Senior Associate at Eversheds LLP. Rosanne is an experienced commercial contracts solicitor with expertise across a number of sectors including education, retail and nuclear.

