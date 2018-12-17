New Apart-Hotel plans for Belfast revealed

Northern Ireland could have its first Apart-Hotel opened for business by 2020 under plans due to be unveiled today by Oakland Holdings.

The proposed Apart-Hotel will be sited at the junction of Queen Street and College Street and will replace an existing 1980s 3 storey block. The plans for the multi-million pound development provide for the demolition of the existing building and the erection of a 14-storey apart-hotel development which will feature 189 apartments, a bar and restaurant, gymnasium, meetings rooms and event space.

Speaking on behalf of Oakland Holdings Gareth Graham explained the reasoning behind the development. “An Apart-Hotel provides a combination of the best parts of a hotel with the advantages of a luxury apartment. We have researched the Apart-Hotel concept and provision in other major cities and believe the business community in particular will respond to this offer very positively. This offering allows the business traveller to cater for themselves while surrounded by the comforts and facilities of a modern hotel including dedicated working and conference space. At the same time the shared communal space including a restaurant will cater for families as well.

“This is a suitable project for this site which will complement and enhance the Queen Street area and provide appropriate leisure space, business space and bed space for the growing business and tourist sectors. Businesses are choosing to locate in Belfast city centre and we are facilitating that increased investment. The open consultation process allows us to display our plans and to hear the views of adjacent business owners.”