Do you need Self Storage Nationally for your Business?

Self storage can often be last on the agenda, or even forgotten about when it comes to things like organising a large marketing campaign or getting the extra office space, you dream of.

So, you must be wondering how storage can help your business. Self storage can accommodate the needs of a range of businesses from start-ups to fast-moving consumer goods companies.

It’s clear that any type of business – product or service based, will need sufficient space to carry out all their usual day to day activities successfully. Although we can slowly see the economic climate improving, it’s still tough out there which is why many businesses turn to Safestore. No matter what size or industry, it’s important to think about the best ways to maximise efficiency within your business.

If you have a multi-site or nationwide business and are interested in taking up many storage spaces around the country, Safestore can help. We have more than 100 self storage centres in and around London, and in major cities such as Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool.

And it doesn’t stop there. With a wide variety of packaging materials, trolleys, pallet trucks and forklift service things are made easier for you. Also, if your business tends to receive lots of deliveries, Safestore can accept these on your behalf and put them directly into your chosen unit. It’s certainly a great solution for businesses with sales representatives that need to pop in, collect stock and get on their way.

Lots of businesses who store with us tend to use our rooms to keep excess stock, merchandise and promotional materials for seasonal campaigns which run throughout the year. There’s no need to worry about security either, this is taken care of.

All our centres are protected by 24-hour CCTV, intruder alarms and fire protection, so your things are in safe hands.

