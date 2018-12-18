Need More Time? Read These Tips to Save on Business Costs

If you run a start-up or SME, chances are you are constantly looking at ways to cut costs while improving productivity. That may come in the shape of new software or hardware products. It could simply mean reorganising your staff.

The good news is there are plenty of opportunities to make your business extra efficient while also reducing operating costs. Here are just a few you might like to consider:

1. Automate Your Workflow Processes

How many of your employees are tied up with repetitive tasks? Wouldn’t it be great if you can reduce the time spent on these?

The development of AI and other technological advances means automation has become increasingly available and affordable in recent times. But, turning the improvement of workflow into a strategic element of your business ensures you will always be looking at doing things more efficiently.

There are many online tools available nowadays designed to make life easier in the workplace. All you need to do is find the best for your business and ensure staff start using them. Get your employees involved, sit them down and ask: ‘How can we do this job better?’ You may be pleasantly surprised at the solutions they come up with.

2. Improve Communication

Whether it’s having a meeting or collaborating on projects, better communication makes a difference. Using the cloud, for instance, ensures anyone can access file information wherever they are. That, in turn, means someone working away from the office is able to instantly engage with a project online without having to come into the office first.

You could also save time when you decide to meet with someone by doing it via video conferencing rather than travelling to and from specific locations. Improving communication is not just about having the right technology in place but also knowing when and how to use it.

3. Switch to a Leased Line

A leased line essentially gives your business its own, exclusive landline. You not only get faster speeds that enable you to achieve more in less time but you get high levels of security too. With the rise in the number of services offering to connect businesses in this way, it’s important to compare leased line costs and find a solution that fits your business.

Get it right, however, and you will find your communication infrastructure dramatically improved.

4. Develop a Robust Energy Policy

One of the biggest outlays for any business is energy. How much electricity and gas you use to power your company is important in terms of cost but it could also make a difference to your productivity. By taking a look at your energy usage, you should find efficient ways of doing all that day to day work. For example, organising the time staff spend on specific tasks could release them to do other important things which they previously had trouble fitting in.

5. Audit and Optimise

Finally, many businesses are far too busy to sit back and take a good look at what they are doing when it comes to cost and efficiency.

In fact, that’s exactly what they should be doing.

An audit is the only way you can judge if your processes are coherent. It will improve understanding which then allows you to implement optimisation strategies and improve performance. For instance, if you have two pieces of software doing similar jobs, there might be a new product out there that brings the best of both together. Switching to the new software will not only save time but reduce costs.

If you haven’t done one for a while, an audit of your company workflow and processes could reveal great ways to improve efficiency and save money across the board.