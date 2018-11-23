Multi-award winning Mid and East Antrim cleans up with wins at the Sustainable Ireland Awards

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council took two top gongs at the prestigious Sustainable Ireland Awards 2018.

The council won the Safety in Waste category, for its Waveney Road Household Recycling Centre in Ballymena, as well as first place in the Household Waste Recycling Centre of the Year, for its Sullatober site in Carrickfergus.

Mid and East Antrim was also a finalist the categories of Sustainable Company of the Year, Food Waste Prevention and Management, and Waste Management Team of the Year.

The event took place at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “We are delighted to have taken two top spots at these awards.

“Our council continues to lead the way in recycling and waste management and this is further recognition of the superb efforts of our citizens and council officers.

“Well done to the entire waste team for consistently delivering such high standards at our recycling centres and for making Mid and East Antrim a top performing Northern Ireland council.”

Chief Executive, Anne Donaghy, added: “This is a brilliant achievement and my congratulations to everybody involved in what continues to be a real team effort.

“Mid and East Antrim has a proud reputation as a multiple award-winning council and we continue to lead the way in local government transformation in Northern Ireland.”

On Thursday, it was also confirmed Mid and East Antrim has retained Platinum Status in the 2018 Environmental Benchmarking Survey, hosted by Business In the Community NI (BITCNI). This is the highest achievement possible.

This survey benchmarks organisations against both their sector peers and against leading Northern Ireland organisations on the basis of their environmental management and performance in key areas.

Earlier this year, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s waste department was crowned Northern Ireland’s Best Local Authority Service Team in the Northern Ireland Local Government Awards.

The council was shortlisted for an impressive five Local Government Awards ahead of the event.