MPA Recruitment Named Fastest Growing Multi Sector Recruitment Company in UK

MPA Recruitment has been named in the established Recruiter’s Fast 50 as top Multi Sector Recruitment Company in the UK and has been placed 10th overall. MPA is the first Northern Ireland company to top the Multi Sector list and this accolade recognises their exceptional growth over the last three years.

The Recruiter Magazine Fast 50 programme, now in its 12th year, ranks the UK’s fastest growing recruitment companies, out of 39,000, and recognises those organisations that has demonstrated exceptional growth in turnover in the last three financial periods.

Founded in 1997, MPA Recruitment is one of the largest staffing providers in Northern Ireland, employing around 1300 people, throughout six offices in Derry-Londonderry, Belfast, Omagh, Armagh, Ballymena and Coleraine.

Managing Director MPA Recruitment, Paul McQue said, “As the first Northern Ireland company ever to top the Multi Sector List and to make the Top 10, I’m extremely proud of what the MPA team has achieved. To stay on course, to treble the organisations turnover to £20M+ in less than three years, with no acquisitions, is rare in any business, particularly one with so much competition here in Northern Ireland.

Paul McQue attributed the company’s growth to its outstanding team throughout all of their branches and the loyalty of their diverse customer base, saying; “We have unparalleled retention rates for staff and clients within the sector and here at MPA we have led the way in Northern Ireland in embracing new technology and in how we interact with our candidates and our clients, driving sustainable innovation in the recruitment market.

“We work in partnership with our clients and our candidates, listen to their feedback, and we genuinely care about our relationships no matter how big or small. We have some clients who have been with us since we opened our doors 22 years ago. So, we are extremely proud of being named as top Multi Sector recruitment company as well as achieving a Top 10 spot in Recruiter’s Fast 50.

“We, of course, have to thank our founder Mary Pat O’Kane, a County Derry native, who spent 20 years building the company into the well known, home grown brand that it is today.”

After winning several Northern Ireland industry awards this year including the North West Professional Services Company of the Year, MPA Recruitment is delighted with this outstanding news regarding their company.

Ciara Campbell, Operations Manager MPA Recruitment said, “Our award-winning team has played an instrumental part in this achievement. We pride ourselves in investing in our people and as a result we are more productive, happier at work and able to offer better value added experience to our customer base, one that’s now stretching globally.

“It’s in our strategic plan to grow by a further 25 per cent over the next year. We will continue our branch expansion here in Northern Ireland as well as our international growth plans throughout 2019 so we have high hopes to make this list again next year.

“It’s showing no signs of slowing down for our team and it’s just an extremely exciting time for MPA Recruitment. We’ll be working just as hard to maintain this into 2020 and beyond.’’