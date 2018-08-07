Morrow Communications achieves hallmark of excellence

Holywood headquartered communications consultancy Morrow Communications has been accredited with the Communications Management Standard (CMS), the internationally recognised hallmark of excellence within the PR and Communications industry.

Morrow Communications Moya Neeson, Nicola McClean, Sarah Stitt, Jacinta Parkhill and Claire Bonner. Back Row, Jane Watson, Peter Morrow and Kieran Donnelly.

Awarded by the Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA), Morrow Communications is the only independently owned communications consultancy in Northern Ireland who currently hold the accreditation, which certifies excellence across all aspects of an organisation. It had previously been the first NI company to achieve the Standard and has since been reaccredited following a recent update by the PRCA.

The CMS combines elements of the international standard ISO 9001 and Investors in People with criteria specific to a PR and communications consultancy.

In order to be successful, Morrow was put through a rigorous assessment by PRCA across all elements of the business, ranging from client satisfaction, campaign management and its approach to diversity, to financial management, leadership and communication and business planning.

Speaking about the achievement, Director of Morrow Communications Kieran Donnelly said: “Achieving the Communications Management Standard is the result of our continued focus on maintaining the highest standards across our business – from the services we provide to our clients through to how we support our employees.

“As our services and client base continue to grow throughout Ireland, the UK and beyond, we are committed to retaining our ethos of professionalism and integrity – and not only does this accolade demonstrate that commitment to our clients and partners, it will help us attract and retain the very best in communications talent,” Kieran said.

Morrow Communications was established in 1985 and employs 30 people across its integrated communications teams, specialising in Public Relations, Digital Services, Event Management, Audio Visual Production and Design.

With offices in Holywood and Dublin, Morrow Communications represents some of Ireland and the UK’s leading brands and organisations including ASDA, Translink, Moy Park, Dale Farm, First Trust Bank, Tourism NI, Devenish, DWF, InterTradeIreland, Safefood and Fujitsu.

