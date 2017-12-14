Momentum’s Tom Verner finalist in Business Personality of the Year

Managing Director of Bangor-based The Momentum Group, Tom Verner, was recently named as a finalist in the Business Personality of the Year category at the prestigious Eye Awards.

The gala event, which celebrated local companies’ success, took place on Thursday 7th December at the Waterfront in Belfast. Over 700 people from a wide range of industries and sectors attended the event for the announcement of the winners and to celebrate success for local companies across 17 highly competitive categories.

The hotly contested Business Personality of the Year Award recognised the Northern-Ireland based business personalities who contributed most to the local business sector and the local economy as a whole in the last 12 months.

Momentum Managing Director, Tom Verner was shortlisted following a successful past 12 months for the company which has seen it invest £200k in its operations including redeveloped premises at Balloo Court Bangor and the addition of three senior staff to its team.

This latest award recognition follows the company’s shortlisting in five categories, including Best Company to Work For, at the Bangor Business Awards back in October.

Tom Verner commented: “I was very pleased to hear of my nomination in this competitive category alongside such a high calibre group of businesspeople. This award is evidence of the great progress Momentum has been making every year and its contribution to NI businesses and the overall economy. We have so far secured in excess of £100m for companies in enhanced R&D tax credits to date, enabling them to continue to innovate and grow their businesses.

“I would like to thank the whole Momentum team as our recent success would not be possible without their hard work and commitment. I would also like to thank the organisers of the awards, we really enjoyed our evening and congratulate Peter Hannan from Hannan Meats who went on to win the award as well as the other finalists Judith Totten, Upstream Working Capital, Paul Vallely, Kukoon and Glynn Roberts, Retail NI.”

