MMW Legal welcomes Chris Neill to partnership

MMW are delighted to welcome Christopher Neill as a Partner to lead our Banking and Finance Team. Christopher was previously a director at an established Commercial firm in Belfast.

Christopher has a wealth of experience in advising local and international banks, borrowers, financial institutions and other lenders across the entire spectrum of banking and finance matters.

He is recognised by his ranking in both the Legal 500 and the Chambers and Partners Guide as a leading banking and finance lawyer.

Christopher joins the firm at an exciting time as we continue to grow the depth of talent across our team and we look forward to working with him to further build upon our recent successes in the banking and finance sector.

Category: Articles, Movers & Shakers