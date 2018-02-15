Mills Selig announces new Senior Associates

Mills Selig has announced the promotion of five of its solicitors to the newly created position of Senior Associate.

Richard Craig, Maeve Fisher, Glenn Watterson, Fiona McFall and Caroline Glover have received promotion to the position of Senior Associate in recognition of their continued excellence in their relevant fields and overall contribution to the firm.

The creation of the new position signifies the continuous growth and expansion of the Belfast based firm, who are the law firm of choice for all matters of corporate and commercial law. The promotions follow the recent recruitment of two property solicitors, a banking solicitor and two newly qualified solicitors specialising in corporate and construction and litigation.

Speaking of the newly created position and promotions, John Kearns, Managing Director, Mills Selig said, “We are committed to the development of our staff and look for every opportunity to reward hard work and commitment to the business. As the firm grows in size, we recognise and fully support the need to offer opportunities for continued progression. We’re pleased to see our staff excel within their role and develop both personally and professionally.”

