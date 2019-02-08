Millar McCall Wylie Named Legal 500 Northern Ireland Law Firm of the Year

Millar McCall Wylie was crowned Northern Ireland Law Firm of the Year at the prestigious Legal 500 awards ceremony in the Guildhall, London.

The firm has experienced significant double-digit growth in the last number of years, as it celebrates 21 years in business. The corporate team alone has increased revenue by 100% over the last three years.

This continued growth has enabled Millar McCall Wylie to build its reputation both nationally and internationally, delivering legal services across an extensive range of practice areas and is also a member of one of the world’s leading global legal networks, Multilaw.

Within a highly competitive local market, the firm has achieved an employee retention rate of 95% across its two offices in Belfast, and plans to grow its team of 30 by 20% with further hires across 2019.

The first-generation law firm has represented global and national brands such as Microsoft, Starbucks, Amazon, Xbox Studios, Subway, and Scottish Power, through to highly successful local clients like MJM Marine, Learning Pool, Northern Ireland Screen, Ulster Rugby and McAleer & Rushe.

Last year Millar McCall Wylie advised on the £70m financing of the 227,000 sq ft Merchant Square office development in Belfast City Centre. It also handled the sale of windfarms for clients for a sum in excess of £60m and the firm additionally acted on the global TV series “Game of Thrones” and “Line of Duty” together with film and TV projects for Netflix, HBO, ESPN, and BBC amongst others.

Managing partner Peter McCall commented, “Our growth over the last 21 years has been driven by our firm focus on people, with real opportunities to build careers and with all partners and teams working together with quality clients both in Northern Ireland and across the globe. From the outset, we have continually invested in the firm and created a hands-on progressive culture, and this top accolade is one that we are truly delighted to receive. I feel it gives us a great platform on which to continue to recruit the best people and grow the business in 2019 and beyond. I am proud that we have continued to deliver a full range of legal services at a very high standard across all sectors.”

Additionally, Millar McCall Wylie has been recognised as a leading firm by legal directory Chambers UK in key areas such as Corporate/M&A, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Media & Entertainment, Real Estate, Employment, Family & Matrimonial and Private Client and is consistently ranked in the top five NI corporate law firms in the Experian Rankings.