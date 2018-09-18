Milesian Manor launches Dementia Café

People living with Dementia in Northern Ireland are to benefit from a new Dementia Café which will take place monthly at ‘Lifestyle Care Home’, Milesian Manor. In partnership with Dementia NI and the Mid-Ulster Council, the café is launching on Thursday 20th September ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day (Friday 21st September).

This unique offering will provide support and education to families and carers who are caring for those living in the community with Dementia. Expert nursing staff from Milesian Manor and Dementia NI representatives will be on-hand to help raise awareness, explain signs and symptoms, whilst Dementia NI members will share their first-hand experience about what it is like to live with the condition and how the local community can help.

Cara Macklin, Director at Milesian Manor explains the concept;“We wanted to be caring towards our local community and feel that the expertise we have in our home could be utilised further. Many people are not at the stage of needing full time care but still need a little extra help and guidance – often a loved one can feel under a lot of pressure having to support or care for someone living with Dementia, it can be stressful and upsetting and our Dementia Café is somewhere they can come to get support and advice, along with a cup of tea and meet experts in the field, but equally importantly they will get to meet other people in their own community who are going through a similar experience.”

Around 850,000 people live with dementia in the UK. Latest figures from the Alzheimer’s Society show that nearly 20,000 of these live in Northern Ireland. Across the UK, the vast majority (almost 95%) of those living with dementia are over the age of 65.6 there are, however, 42,325 people under 65 who have de Speaking at the launch, Ashleigh Davis, Empowerment Officer, from local charity Dementia NI said:

“Dementia NI is absolutely delighted to be involved in such a fantastic initiative which will help so many people in the local community.

“Dementia NI is a membership organisation specifically for people living with dementia. Members use their experiences and opinions to make improvements to the services and support provided to them, to better meet their individual needs and challenge the stigma surrounding dementia.

“Dementia NI members meet on a regular basis at Empowerment Groups throughout Northern Ireland to enable people with dementia to have a voice, remain active and part of their community.

Members meet in suitable venues to offer each other support through friendly social gatherings and raise awareness about what it is like to live with the symptoms of dementia.

“Dementia NI members help influence and inform how people can still live well with dementia. Through training and education, the members tell others what it is like to live with dementia, as well as challenge the stigma attached to a diagnosis by raising awareness.

“Milesian Manor has exceeded all expectations in terms of their offering and we are excited to welcome members to this fantastic facility to share their experiences and help others living with Dementia.”

Also attending the launch of the Dementia Café, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, said: “Caring for someone with dementia can be a challenging and emotional experience and it can also be very isolating. This new dementia café is not only a place of respite where family members can meet other people to share their experiences, but also benefit from advice and support. This is a far-sighted project by Milesian Manor and my congratulations go to the staff for developing the café”.

Located in Magherafelt, the new-concept care home was inspired by the Sterling University International Design Conference, it is a first-of-its-kind in Northern Ireland providing older people with a lifestyle-inspired home in which to fully enjoy their formative years. The home focuses on providing residents with a collection of specially created spaces reflecting the activities they would have enjoyed previously along with a full programme of daily activities, encouraging independence and a life full of enjoyment ensuring the experience provides a positive one, not only for the residents but their relatives too who are encouraged to play a big role in their older relations lives.

The expert care on offer ranges from residential, respite, nursing and dementia care along with the Milesian Day club which offers an escape for those who need more interaction but who are still able to live at home. There are over 50 dedicated staff ranging from specialised nurses to fully-trained carers, activity staff, a dedicated lifestyle team along with in house cooks creating wonderful fresh home-cooked food on a daily basis and housekeeping staff to ensure that all resident’s needs are not only met but exceeded.

Owned and operated by the Macklin Group, who have been successfully operating care homes in Northern Ireland for the last 32 years.

Cara concluded: “In Northern Ireland, there is increased demand for exceptional nursing homes and this will only increase as our population ages, at Milesian Manor we hope to be ahead of the game and offer tomorrow’s nursing home today.”

To book your place at the Dementia Café on the 20th September or to find out more about residing at Milesian Manor visit www.milesianmanor.com or call 028 7963 1842.

Category: Articles