Mid and East Antrim prepares for Chinese visitors in 2018

A group of tourism and hospitality providers in Mid and East Antrim have successfully completed a specialist training programme dedicated to helping businesses in the industry gain a better understanding of the needs of the highly travelled Chinese tourist.

The Chinese Tourist Welcome (CTW) Training Programme, facilitated by the Centre for Competitiveness (CforC) is the sole provider of China Outbound Tourism Research Institute (COTRI) training and accreditation in Ireland.

According to the latest data from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, China is now the world’s largest outbound travel market – with more than 127 million people travelling overseas each year, spending over $292 billion. By 2020 Chinese travellers are expected to take over 200 million overseas trips.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Cheryl Johnston said: “2018 is set to be an exciting year for tourism in Mid and East Antrim with Lonely Planet naming the Causeway Coastal Route and Belfast the number one region to visit in the world.

“2018 has also been designated as EU-China Year of Tourism. As such a large outbound travel market, it is vital that we consider the needs of Chinese tourists and build an awareness of what it is they are looking for from a holiday destination.

“Growing the economy and developing our tourism potential in Mid and East Antrim are the top two strategic priorities for Council. This borough boasts huge tourism potential and we need to be ready to entice more visitors, prolong their stay and ensure they leave Mid and East Antrim with a positive experience of the area’s many tourism attractions.”

As part of its commitment to supporting businesses in the tourism and hospitality industry develop their tourism potential, Council will be holding a series of workshops over the coming weeks, covering everything from specialist customer service courses to trade stand skills.

To find out more and to register your interest contact: [email protected] or call 028 2826 2379.

Category: Articles