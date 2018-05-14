Microsoft Ireland & Connect at Catalyst unite to enable innovation in Northern Ireland

Connect at Catalyst Inc has announced that Microsoft Ireland has joined as a member of Connect.

Kieran McCorry, National Technology Officer for Microsoft Ireland with Elaine Smyth, Head of Programmes Connect at Catalyst Inc

Already located on the Catalyst Inc Belfast site, Microsoft will share its depth of knowledge and extensive resources through its membership to help Catalyst Inc achieve its mission to build a community of innovators in Northern Ireland.

Catalyst Inc is a not-for-profit organisation that provides agile work space, across three locations, and through Connect provides a series of programmes for the most innovative entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland. In 2018, over 800 NI entrepreneurs were involved in the programmes which focus on helping innovative businesses of all stages to soar to success; from the very early stages of developing an idea through to scaling their business globally.

This new membership will see Microsoft increase its engagement throughout the Connect network, supporting entrepreneurs in developing business utilising Microsoft’s trusted cloud and Artificial Intelligence services and solutions. The membership highlights Microsoft’s dedication to the growth of the innovation ecosystem and their support of ground-breaking innovations being developed by entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland.

Kieran McCorry, National Technology Officer for Microsoft Ireland said: “We are excited to join Connect at Catalyst Inc to work with the entrepreneur and start-up community in Northern Ireland. Microsoft has been at the centre of the revolutionary changes that technology has brought to every aspect of our lives and we’ll be at the centre of tomorrow’s transformations as well. We have already established a strong relationship with the tech community in the Republic of Ireland, working alongside accelerators, developers, universities, and start-ups, and we are excited that it is now time to build on this collaboration by extending this into Northern Ireland”.

Welcoming Microsoft as a Platinum member company, Steve Orr, Director of Connect, said: “The talent and ambition of entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland has the power to change the world. We’re here to make that happen by providing the opportunity for our most experienced business people to volunteer their time and to share their experiences, contacts and collective intelligence to give NI’s innovators an advantage. We are proud to have Microsoft as a member company, working with us to support our entrepreneurs and helping us to achieve our vision for Northern Ireland to have one of the most entrepreneurial economies in Europe by 2030.”

Category: Articles