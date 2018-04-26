Merrow Hotel and Spa wins planning permission

“To all our supporters we want to say thank you! Your encouragement, kind words and practical assistance have been invaluable as we have moved through the development stages. The proposed £20 million Merrow Hotel and Spa complex has officially been granted planning approval and this represents a significant milestone on our journey.

This week, details emerged that MLA Jim Allister is threatening further legal action over the council’s decision to approve the plans. A previous threat of judicial review led to withdrawal of planning permission granted in June 2017. These delays have had a knock-on effect on local businesses, delaying millions of pounds worth of revenue for the local economy.

Despite the delays, the project team has been working hard to make progress and build relationships with local suppliers and will continue to do so. It is imperative that local suppliers form the core of Merrow Hotel and Spa’s supply chain. The recruitment of 100 hotel jobs will be focused on local people. Ground works are scheduled to commence over the coming months and the vision to create a new world of luxury on the North Coast can be transformed into a reality.

We would like to reassure everyone that our team is committed to progressing this project as planned, regardless of any potential legal action threatened. We thank you for your ongoing support”.

Category: Articles