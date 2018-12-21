Mercury Security & Facilities Management in Christmas charity drive: VIDEO REPORT

With Christmas just around the corner, staff from Northern Ireland’s largest independent facilities management company,Mercury Security & Facilities Management, have been busy helping those less fortunate with a special Christmas charity drive in aid of the Cancer Fund for Children.

Each week in Northern Ireland, three children and young people aged 0-24 years old will be diagnosed with cancer. The Cancer Fund for Children aims to help, guide and support families affected by cancer at home, in their community and during treatment. Their team also works hard to help bereaved families cope with the pain of losing a child to cancer.

Lisburn based Mercury organised a fundraising day which saw staff don their favourite Christmas jumpers and record their very own version of Dean Martin classic, ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland’ to raise money for the charity.

MSFM CEO, Frank Cullen, explained why it was important for the company to give back at this time of year:“Christmas is a really special time for everyone and especially for children who may be looking forward to a visit from Santa Claus. However, we believe that the festive season is also a time to remember those less fortunate than ourselves who may be going through very difficult circumstances at this time of year.

“We’re very proud to be able to support fantastic charities such as the Cancer Fund for Children and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for all of their hard work and effort in organising our fundraiser this year.

“The winter months can be difficult for a lot of people in Northern Ireland, so we are encouraging all of our staff, clients and other businesses to get involved and help brighten up this Christmas for someone who needs it!”, added Mr. Cullen.

Sarah Clements, Corporate Fundraiser at the Cancer Fund for Children said: “Christmas is a time for joy and happiness for many but for families living with a cancer diagnosis it can also be a very stressful and isolating time. Children can spend long periods of time out of school and away from friends and class mates during treatment. They are often unable to attend festive events like grottos and pantomimes due to the risk of infection. For parents the emotional impact of their child’s cancer diagnosis can place a huge strain on relationships, whilst financial pressure from increased heating bills and travel costs take a toll.

“At Cancer Fund for Children our mission is to support families, so they don’t have to face cancer alone. We do this by providing practical, financial and emotional support as well as free short breaks to help families cope with the impact cancer has on their lives. But we can’t do this without the support of local businesses like Mercury Security and Facilities Management. We receive less than 0.5% of our income from Government funding and are so grateful to Mercury for taking part in our All Wrapped Up Christmas jumper campaign. By pulling on their Christmas Jumpers and spreading some festive cheer they really have made a difference to the lives of local children and families living with cancer,” she added.

Those wishing to support the Cancer Fund for Children can find out how by visiting their website at www.cancerfundforchildren.com/