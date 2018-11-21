MCL Fire – Award Winning Ansul Distributor

The 2018 Ansul Awards Gala Dinner has been held in Leipzig, Germany and Irish company MCL Fire were one of many in attendance

Global diversified technology company, Johnson Controls, organise this annual event to acknowledge the most successful Ansul Kitchen Fire Suppression System distributors within in the European, Middle Eastern and Africa Region (EMEA). The six awards presented on the night included a Lifetime Achievement Award, Distributor of the Year Award and Outstanding Market Development Award amongst others

Irish distributor MCL Fire were one of the few to be recognised on the night, picking up the award for Outstanding Performance in 2018 – The only distributor on the island of Ireland to be recognised this year

Managing Director Dermot McLarnon said “This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our Ansul team. We have made a substantial commitment to improving the quality of Ansul R-102 Kitchen Fire Suppression System installations, services and remedial works across Ireland. We are delighted that we have been recognised across the EMEA region for our quality and are striving to continue this upward trajectory by becoming even more successful in 2019”

MCL Fire’s Ansul Team, led by Fire Suppression Manager Kyle Blair, provide coverage for large national customers and individual private clients by offering bespoke packages for the installation, ongoing service and repair works required for this market leading kitchen fire suppression product

Kyle stated “We are delighted to have been recognised this year and feel that we stand out from the crowd because of our commitment to using quality materials, our attention to detail and our desire to get the job completed correctly the first time around. We put our customers at the centre of everything we do and always have their best interests at heart. Our Ansul team is growing, and as it grows it can only serve to enhance the service that we provide to our customers across the country. We expect 2019 to be an even more successful year for us and we are really looking forward to what lies ahead”

When it comes to Ansul R-102 Kitchen Fire Suppression Systems, the team at MCL Fire are ready and able to help with any queries you may have. The team are fully authorised in the design, installation and ongoing maintenance of these market leading automatic fire protection systems. They have a wealth of experience and excel at providing tailored solutions combined with installation works of the highest standard

