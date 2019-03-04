McCue Crafted Fit Lend a Helping Hand to Local Charity

McCue Crafted Fit has worked on some of the world’s most luxurious fit-out and refurbishment projects but the company took part in a very different kind of project in 2018, fundraising for Helping Hand, charity to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Nicola Downey, HR and Training Manager and Gary Purdy, Operations Director at McCue Crafted Fit, present Nigel Kearney from Helping Hand Charity with a cheque for £2700

The company raised a generous £2,700 for the charity by taking part in a number of fundraising activities throughout the year. These activities included an odd sock day, count the sweets in the jar, a coffee morning, a pub quiz, a hamper raffle and the famous Christmas jumper day, as well as a donation of toys from employees, which were handed over to the charity in December 2018.

Speaking about their fundraising efforts, Operations Director at McCue, Gary Purdy said, “Helping Hand is a fantastic charity, which provides excellent support to children in care at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, as well as families who have been affected by illness.

“The team at the Hospital for Sick Children provides an outstanding and caring service during a time of need for many families. We were delighted to help in a small way with our employees, once again, coming together as a team to raise vital funds. I am very proud of the McCue staff and how they’ve raised monies for this very worthwhile cause and truly hope that many people will benefit from our donation.”

Nigel Kearney at Helping Hand charity said, “We are indebted to McCue for their generous donation to Helping Hand. This money will enhance the lives of children that are receiving treatment in our care.

“As we are a registered charity, we depend on the kind generosity of others through donations and volunteering to allow us to continue our deliverance of vital support services. Any donation, no matter how big or small can make a huge difference. We are extremely grateful to all those at McCue who have helped.”

The money raised by McCue Crafted Fit will be used by Helping Hand to purchase vital new equipment to diagnose and treat the hospital’s young patients. It will also be used to provide facilities and services for families and to fund research into children’s illnesses.

To find out more about Helping Hand charity or to make a donation, please visit http://www.helpinghandrbhsc.co.uk