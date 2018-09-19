Mazda MX5 Just Got better

by Ian Beasant, Business First Motoring Correspondent

The Mazda Mx5 is one of the best if not the best sports car on the road. The MX5 continues to outshine many more expensive Sports cars, and the secret for me as a simplicity that has evolved over the years but never has gone away.

On the outside there no real changes and that is a good thing as the MX5 is sharp looking car. Below the skin is where the difference has been made.

The 2019 MX-5 features a more powerful and higher-revving version of the 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G engine. Substantially redesigned with lighter pistons and con-rod, the 2.0-litre engine also features revisions to the camshafts and exhaust valves, fuel injectors, throttle valve and air intake.

The end result is an increase from 160ps to 184ps and a heightened redline, which rises from 6,800 to 7,500rpm. In addition with higher fuel pressure and more efficient combustion, there’s an increase in torque across the rev range, while peak torque rises by 5Nm. As a result on the manual RF’s 0-62mph performance improves by 0.6 of a second to 6.8seconds, with the automatic improving by 0.5seconds.

Also, tuning of the main silencer delivers a cleaner more powerful engine note. This engine just adds that little bit extra and is beautifully tuned to work with the six-speed short throw gearbox. On both the MX5 convertible and the MX5 RF that I spent a day driving the now features telescopic steering adjustment and improved seat sliding operation to further enhance driver comfort and improve the driving position allowing drivers to get more comfortable behind the wheel, this feature will now be on all 2019 MX5 models.

The steering has been further enhanced by placed the steering system closer to the front wheels and ensured stiffness below the steering column with the overall result being lighter, faster and more precise steering which gives extra feel and accuracy , it feels extremely sharp and allows you to place the MX5 wherever you want to be on the road.

The MX5 RF (retractable fastback roof) receives all the goodies from the convertible and is further enhanced with stiffer chassis upgrades to allow for the extra weight of the hardtop. Both cars are a great fun to drive, the new engine is happy just cruising or revving to 7,500 rpm.

The interior space is, as you were in a MX5 and as two seat sports car the boot is a decent size for the car. The best about the MX5 and The RF version is that Mazda have get the simplicity of a fine handling rear driven sports car which no matter where you drive it never fails to put a smile on your face.

Prices and specification www.mazda.co.uk

Category: Articles, Motoring