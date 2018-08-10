Mark Haslam, Loud Mouth Media: 40under40 Profile

Mark Haslam is the Managing Director and Founder of Loud Mouth Media – a specialist digital advertising agency with offices in Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow.

Mark founded the business in 2011 – having gained valuable experience working as a Web Consultant in the telecommunications industry, Mark’s fervent passion for digital instilled his vision to set up the agency.

Despite the difficult economy and increased competition in the digital advertising field, Marks dedication was not swayed and it strived him to grow the business to where it is today. By obtaining the title of ‘Best Small PPC Agency in the UK’ at the UK Search Awards in 2017 it proved that his upfront transparent approach with all his clients was a winning solution that got results.

Mark now leads a young, versatile team of 19 managing an impressive portfolio of clients including Harry Corry, Titanic Belfast and Ulster University.