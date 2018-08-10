Marc Jennings, CDEnviro: 40under40 Profile

Marc Jennings grew up in Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim and attended Ballyclare Grammar School.

He graduated top of his year at Queen’s University from his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering and then afterwards completed a Master’s degree in Engineering Management, receiving a Distinction from Brunel University. Marc is both a husband and a proud father of two small children, aged 1 and 3.

Although extremely successful and driven, he considers family life his priority, putting them first in everything that he does. As a leader, Marc is both well-liked and respected.

At the age of just 32, he is sure to achieve even bigger things with CDEnviro in the coming years.