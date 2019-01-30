Manufacturing NI launches their Inaugural Leadership Summit ‘Anchor High’

Manufacturing NI looks forward to welcoming Northern Ireland’s leaders in manufacturing at this exclusive event at The Lough Erne Resort on 12th and 13th March.

John Hart-Pinsent Masons, Mary Meehan-Manufacturing NI, John Mathers-Barclays Bank and Johnny Hanna- KPMG

Hearing from pioneering leaders with experience of industry and beyond, attendees will be challenged, inspired and have their mindset transformed through a series of hands on workshops, insightful keynotes and reflective sessions, gaining insight into new options and models of operation that will redefine manufacturing.

CEO of Manufacturing NI, Stephen Kelly commented: “With so much uncertainty around, this isn’t an easy time to be a manufacturer. They have a lot of real work to do and real-world challenges to wrestle. Now more than ever we need talented and committed leaders. This is why we’ve launched “Anchor High”. A chance for our manufacturing leaders to learn, work and share with their peer group to create more partnerships, more wealth and more work”.

He added; “Our leaders know we are in the middle of a transformative period, nourishing a talented workforce, investing in product and process innovation and adopting new models of smart manufacturing. Our summit will vice firms the chance to explore and to share best practice, build relationships with others facing or beating similar challenges and work together to build strong firms, communities and the economy. It’s a chance to challenge themselves and others just like them”.

Johnny Hanna, Partner and Head of Tax at KPMG in Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to be the lead sponsor of this inaugural Leadership Summit. Manufacturing is fundamental to the Northern Ireland economy and this summit provides an excellent opportunity for leaders in manufacturing to share their knowledge and experience amongst peers whilst also gleaning best practice insights from global experts”.

Manufacturing NI is also delighted to have Pinsent Masons and Barclays Bank as their Silver Sponsors for the event.

For more information or to book a place, please visit www.anchorhighsummit.com. Early booking is advisable as places are restricted.