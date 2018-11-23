Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport is the City Budget Hotel of the Year

The Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport recently received an award for City Budget Hotel of the Year at the Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards.

The awards, in their second year, acknowledge the achievements of local professionals and establishments. Winners are chosen by members of the general public and are a true reflection of the commitment, quality and excellent standards of customer service within the Northern Irish hospitality industry.

Pictured at the recent Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel were, from left, Brian Tracey, Angela Kelly, Alison Bain (back row) Helen Crawford and Norman Maginty.