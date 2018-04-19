Making plans for Bank Holiday Weekend? Here are 10 things to do in Northern Ireland

DiscoverNorthernIreland.com has stacks of fun things to do across NI, from family days out to gigs and cultural events. Here are 10 exciting things taking place this week (30 April – 6 May)

Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival 2018, Belfast, 3-13 May. The 19th Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival boasts a staggering programme of live music, comedy, spoken word, theatre, literature, film and art with over 150 events for all ages taking place across 20 venues in the city. For full event programme, visit CQAF.com. Festival of Fools 2018, Belfast, 4-7 May. The Festival of Fools brings a jam-packed programme of circus performances, featuring breathtaking acrobatics, gut-busting comedy and jaw-dropping juggling to the streets of the city centre. For full programme, visit FoolsFestival.com. City of Derry Jazz Festival, Derry~Londonderry, 3-7 May. During the May Bank Holiday weekend the Walled City reverberates to the distinctive jazz rhythms echoing from theatres, bars, shopping centres, restaurants and on the city streets. For full programme, visit CityofDerryJazzFestival.com. Causeway Coast Challenge Walk, Co. Antrim, 6 May. This event attracts walkers from all over Ireland and further afield. The spectacular walk commences at Portballintrae and follows the spectacular coastal cliff top path along Runkerry beach, via the famous Giant’s Causeway to eventually reach the little hamlet of Port Bradden, where participants turn and retrace their steps. May Day Mayhem Weekend Shindigs, Limavady, 5-18 May. Bring your kids to the Roe Valley and let them taste the fresh air, fun and adventure that awaits at Carrowmena Activity Centre over the May Day Holidays. Programmed activities include a climbing wall, canoeing, kayaking and archery. Tandragee 100 Motorcycle Road Race, Tandragee, 4-5 May. The largest national road racing event in Northern Ireland, attracting over 150 competitors from around the globe, including Guy Martin, William Dunlop. The course is 5.3 miles long and takes place on public roads situated between the shallow hills of Tandragee and Markethill in County Armagh. PALMYRA, Belfast, 5 May. PALMYRA is an exploration of revenge, the politics of destruction and what we consider to be barbaric, inviting people to step back from the news and look at what lies beneath and beyond civilization, in a challenging and contemporary piece to the MAC theatre. The Springsteen Sessions, Belfast, 5 May. Crumlin Road Gaol proudly presents The Springsteen Sessions, a seven-piece Glasgow-based band who pay homage to the 40-year career of The Boss and the E Street Band. Adrian Knight – Family Fun Show, Limavady, 5 May. International comedy hypnotist Adrian Knight returns to the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre with his brand new family evening show, letting children of all ages witness his amazing talents. Nashville In Belfast, Belfast, 28 April -7 May. An action-packed, fun-filled week of events taking place across the city dedicated to Nashville, the music city of America.

For more information on these events or to plan a short break in Northern Ireland, visit www.DiscoverNorthernIreland.com.

Category: Articles