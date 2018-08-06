Make Up Pro Store opens brand new store in Derry/Londonderry

Leading cosmetic retailer Make Up Pro Store has opened a brand-new state of the art store in Derry/Londonderry. The business, founded by award-winning makeup artist Paddy McGurgan, has moved from its premises on Pump Street to a 1,600 sq ft space in Foyleside Shopping Centre, following an investment of £50,000.

The new store will not only act as a cosmetic store but additionally as a makeup training academy. Budding makeup artists will be able to avail of innovative lessons in the artistry of makeup, learning complex techniques from Paddy himself and his team of highly trained artists.

With the relocation to Foyleside Shopping Centre, Make Up Pro Store to has expanded its brand offering to include Professional Make Up Brand Make Up For Ever, marking the first time the is brand available in the Derry/Londonderry area. The store houses an impressive range of cosmetic favourites such as Sugarpill, Illamasqua, Lime Crime, Cozzette and many more. The new Foyleside store is the third in the company’s retail portfolio with its flagship store based in Belfast and an additional store in Newry.

Speaking on the new store launch, Paddy McGurgan, Founder of Make Up Pro Store said, “We are delighted to bring Make Up Pro Store to Foyleside. For some time now, we have been considering a larger space for our Derry/Londonderry customers.

“Foyleside has been on our radar and it is fantastic to be finally set up within this bustling centre. There is a huge audience for cosmetics and innovative makeup brands in the North West and we are confident the public will be thrilled with our new store and the unique brands that will be available. The larger space allows us to not only offer a wider array of products but also gives us more opportunities for instore events and training sessions.”

Fergal Rafferty, Manager of Foyleside Shopping Centre added, “Make Up Pro Store is a wonderful addition to the shopping centre. The popularity of makeup brands has increased rapidly in the past few years and having Makeup Pro Store cements Foyleside as a cosmetics hub, with a huge range of brands available. We wish Paddy and his team the best of luck in their new store and have upmost confidence that this will be one of the most visited outlets in the centre.”

Having launched in 2012 in Belfast by Paddy McGurgan, Make Up Pro Store continues to grow with plans in place for additional retail outlets in the future. Paddy’s expert employees have in-depth knowledge of makeup techniques and know the cosmetic industry inside out. Paddy has trained over 650 budding make up artists since arriving in the city, giving ambitious individuals the opportunity to work for themselves and set up their own business.

Existing makeup artists can book in for unique artist-to-artist lessons at the store, to build on their skill base and gain new knowledge and approaches to makeup application.

For more information on the store and services offered visit https://makeupprostore.co.uk/

