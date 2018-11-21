Major Workplace & Facilities Event Marks Change

A major Northern Ireland event on November 23 will be held to mark the British Institute of Facilities Management’s (BIFM) transition to the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management IWFM).

A host of speakers will explain what the change will mean, its ambitions and how Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management will be an organisation reflecting the new dynamics in facilities management.

At the event at the Crowne Plaza, Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast, delegates will also hear from industry experts on ISO 41001 FM – Management Systems, the latest in a new series of international standards for facilities management.

Marie Katherine Mayers (pictured), the Institute’s Ireland Northern Region Chair said that the name change reflected new, important global developments.

“The standards that are required in workplace and facilities management are becoming, rightly, more stringent,” she said, adding: “We are delighted that at this event we can explain what they are, why they are in place and why we are changing the name.

“New international standards for facilities management mean delivering professional recognition and compliance in smoke ventilation and design and maintenance to ensure nothing is overlooked to create a safe, reliable and complaint systems.”

Neil Everitt, the Institute’s International Business Development Manager will discuss the market leading research that underpins the decision by members in July this year to change BIFM’s name to the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management and the opportunities the move is likely to bring.

This launch event is aimed at professionals involved in all aspects of facilities management, property management, surveying, building services, engineering and health and safety.

Speakers will include Ms Mayers, Jonathan Grimshaw (Director, Advanced Ventilation Solutions NI), Neil Everitt (International Business Development Manager, BIFM) and Stephen Monaghan (QA Manager H&J Martin, Asset Management)

The event is generously sponsored by leading facilities management provider, H&J Martin Asset Management Services. It is also the first BIFM/IWFM event organised in collaboration with CIBSE.

“Stephen Monaghan of H&J Martin Asset Management Services said: “We welcome the name change for the Institute at this time as new systems and new standards come into place.

“We support organisations and businesses, across the private and public sectors, with maximum efficiency, safety and comfort and know the importance of being aware of adhering to internationally recognised standards.”