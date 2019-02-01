Major showcase Northern Ireland food and drink at London’s iconic Borough Market

Award-winning food and drink from Northern Ireland will be showcased at London’s iconic Borough Market for St Patrick’s Week, writes Sam Butler

The showcase is being organised by Food NI, the region’s food and drink promotion body in association with business development agency Invest NI, and follows a successful presentation over St Patrick’s week last year.

Taking part will be a host of producers which have been successful in the annual Great Taste Awards and other regional, national and international awards. They will be showing a wide range of products including meats, traditional Northern Irish breads, snacks, sauces and spirits especially gin.

The colourful presentation will feature cookery demonstrations by Northern Ireland celebrity chef Paula McIntyre using the region’s quality and innovative products.

Food and drink from Northern Ireland will be on sale at Borough Market from 13-17 and 20-23 March.

Michele Shirlow, Food NI chief executive, commenting on the unique Northern Ireland showcase, says: “We are delighted to be returning to Borough Market in 2019 after our first and hugely successful presentation last year. Companies taking part last year found it a hugely rewarding initiative last year in terms of sales and the contacts they developed that led to ongoing business at the market.

“We found shoppers keen to sample and buy the products and also to talk to the people producing them. Borough Market is an ideal platform for producers to reach out to discerning food shoppers in London and from further afield.

“We are aware that food and drink is becoming more about who we are than ever before. Shoppers seek out experiences than heighten senses, brands that explain who we are, and as always, they want taste perfection every time. They can count on Northern Ireland to provide food and drink with heritage, provenance, authenticity and outstanding flavours.

“The success of those taking part last year led to tremendous interest among our companies in returning or taking part for the first time. Several newcomers will be showing food and drink at Borough Market for the first time in London.

“We plan an immensely colourful and stimulating presentation during the show…with loads of opportunities to taste and buy our finest products. And chef Paula McIntyre will be demonstrating how to combine the products to create delicious meals,” adds Mrs Shirlow.