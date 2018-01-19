Which? magazine names Click Energy as NI’s top electricity provider!

Billed as the UK’s consumer champion magazine, the February edition of Which? Magazine has revealed that Click Energy has been named as Northern Ireland’s top energy provider!

In its annual satisfaction survey*, which reveals what customers really think of their energy suppliers, every supplier in Northern Ireland was included. Click Energy tops the poll with an 84% customer score, well ahead of Budget Energy (68%), Electric Ireland (64%), SSE Airtricity Electricity (60%) and Power NI (54%).

In fact, Click Energy’s customer score of 84% polled higher than any of the other 30 energy providers that were included in the survey, with the top provider in Great Britain – Utility Warehouse – being awarded 79%.

Nearly two thirds of Click Energy customers rated their supplier as delivering ‘excellent value for money’, and Which? also allocated 5 stars to Click Energy for the clarity and accuracy of its billing.

Alex Neill, Which? Managing Director of Home Products and Services, said: “Our survey shows that more than 80% of electricity customers in Northern Ireland are customers of the lowest-scoring electricity providers, with the biggest electricity supplier rated poor value for money.

“Energy companies must work harder to give their customers a better deal including competitive prices and good customer service. If you’re not getting a fair deal for your electricity you should switch today to potentially save hundreds of pounds and get a better service.”

Established just over two years ago, Click Energy NI has been solidly growing its customer-base across Northern Ireland, and almost 30,000 households are now Click Energy NI customers.

Managing Director of Click Energy NI, Damian Wilson, adds: “We are absolutely thrilled by the results of the Which? survey, which cement Click Energy’s commitment to its customers.

“When we entered the market back in November 2015, we aimed to create a new breed of electricity provider that would provide customers in Northern Ireland with excellent value, incredible customer service and clear billing, and this vision is paying off with hundreds of customers switching to Click Energy every month.”

This latest news from Which? magazine comes on the back of Click Energy NI being named as Northern Ireland’s number one electricity provider following a 95% customer satisfaction rating in a survey of electricity providers conducted by the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland last year**.

Last year, Click Energy launched ‘Clickbacks’ – an exclusive discount scheme that allows Click Energy’s customers to claim discounts and offers from major high-street brands & supermarkets. In December, the company introduced broadband services to customers and this year, Click Energy NI named Diabetes UK Northern Ireland as its official charity partner for 2018.

For further information on the Which? consumer energy providers annual satisfaction survey, please see www.which.co.uk/energy and for full expert analysis on Northern Ireland companies, see which.co.uk/energyni

Switching electricity provider is easy and takes minutes, to find out more visit: www.clickenergyni.com or call 0800 107 0732.

*Which? Magazine surveyed 8,761 members of the UK general public who are responsible for paying their energy bills and asked them what they think of their energy supplier in September 2017.

**Consumer Council NI survey, Oct 2017

Category: Articles