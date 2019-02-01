Madden Marine charts 2019 business success

Madden Marine, one of Northern Ireland’s leading specialist ship refit companies has just completed work on the second of Stena Line’s five Irish Sea ferry refit projects at Belfast’s Harland and Wolff shipyard.

The 10-week upgrade schedule will see five Stena Line vessels dry docked consecutively to facilitate refurbishment and maintenance works as part of a £5m investment programme. Stena Superfast X is currently in dry dock with Belfast-Cairnryan vessels Stena Superfast VII and VII due in Feb and March.

Stephen Bryden, Stena Line Onboard Services Manager (Irish Sea North) said: “To be able to work with a local company such as Madden Marine with the experience and skills set they offer to our particular sector of the logistics industry is a real bonus for Stena Line and to carry out this important work close to our home port of Belfast is a real win win for us. We are delighted to be able to offer Northern Ireland companies the opportunity to work with us and help retain and develop key maritime skills in Northern Ireland.”

Michael Madden, Director of Madden Marine said: “We are delighted to be working on such a prestigious project with Stena Line, Europe’s leading ferry company. This contract provides a great launch pad for Madden Marine in 2019 following a very successful 2018. The ferry and cruise ship refit sector is currently on a very strong upward trend and we are targeting a number of potential new business opportunities this year. One of the highlights will be our first attendance at the prestigious Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Show in Miami (June 2019) which will see over 150 specialist suppliers meeting with over 2 500 qualified cruise company buyers from around the world meeting to plan their refurbishment and up-grade projects for the next few years.”

Formed nearly 30 years ago as a ship refit company specialising in the International cruise ship and European ferry industries, Belfast-based Madden Marine offers a diverse range of services to an increasingly international market.

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, offering the biggest fleet and the widest choice of routes including Belfast to Liverpool and Heysham, Belfast to Cairnryan, Dublin to Holyhead and Rosslare to Fishguard routes, a total of 238 weekly sailing options between Britain and Ireland. Stena Line also offers a direct service from Rosslare to Cherbourg with three return crossings a week.